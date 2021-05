Terri Holland with the San Angelo Cowboy Gathering talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about their 9th Annual San Angelo Cowboy Gathering to be held at the First Financial Pavilion on Friday, September 10th and Saturday, September 11th.

Tickets for the event are $50 per day and $75 for a two-day pass.

For more information, please visit www.sanangelocowboygathering.com or call 325-763-9923.