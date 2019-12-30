3rd annual Pearl Fest returns to San Angelo in January

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Pearl Fest returns to San Angelo for the third year offering an evening of intimate performances from notable Austin-based artists in a historic venue. This year’s lineup features singer-songwriter Molly Burch, Americana roots juggernauts Wood & Wire, and singer-songwriter Carson McHone.

Taking place at the Angelo Civic Theatre, the longest running community theatre in Texas (over 134 years old) on Saturday, January 11, the setting provides a truly unique experience for guests. The event is certified by the Texas Music Office and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Angelo Civic Theatre, Chicken Farm Art Center, and the San Angelo State Park, to further support San Angelo’s own burgeoning arts community.

Pearl Fest is hosted by San Angelo native Jazz Mills whose primary goal through the annual event is to help further bridge the gap between Austin’s music community and the demand for more music in her hometown.

General Admission tickets are $25 and include refreshments at intermission. VIP Tickets are $55 and include a pre-party at the theatre sponsored by LeRoy and Lewis, William Chris Vineyards and Plateau Brewing.

More info on the event can be found HERE. For event updates and photos, follow on Instagram @pearlfest.