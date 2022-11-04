SAN ANGELO, Texas — H-E-B will be giving thanks alongside thousands of San Angelo residents with a feast during the 26th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinner at the First Financial Pavilion on Sunday, Nov. 6.

This feast of delicious Texas-style holiday foods will be bringing together family, friends and neighbors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free transportation will be provided during the event, provided by a partnership between H-E-B and Concho Valley Transit. Members of the community can come to get a free meal as volunteers serve more than 3,500 people at the First Financial Pavilion.

Along with a holiday meal the public can enjoy live music, entertainment and more that are family-friendly. Those in attendance can also receive a free flu shot provided by the H-E-B Pharmacy.

The H-E-B Feast of Sharing serves more than 340,000 meals annually in 34 cities across Texas and Mexico since beginning in 1989. Through the three decades of serving more than 375,000 volunteers have banded together to provide more than four million meals.

The H-E-B Feast of Sharing is part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program. This program works year-round to help prevent hunger in more than 300 communities.