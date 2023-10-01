SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — We get it, you like to have your adrenaline pumping as you push the person in front of you around the corner, wondering what exactly you got yourself into, screaming from the clown that just scared you.

This year in the Concho Valley, multiple haunted houses will be set up ready to scare you into 2024.

Here are the haunted houses that will be in the area in October:

Horror Adventure Halloween Carnival

Think you have what it takes to go through a haunted maze? The Horror Adventure Carnival will be at the McNease Convention Center for one night only from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets… If you dare.

Nightmare at Camp Williams

Nightmare at Camp Williams is back at 10950 U.S. HWY 87 N. in Carlsbad. Tickets for the haunted maze are $20 per person. This year’s hours are: Friday, Oct. 13 & Saturday, Oct. 14 Friday, Oct. 20 & Saturday, Oct. 21 Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 The maze is open from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. with scaredy cat hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Fort Concho After Dark

There is only one time of year that you can do your own paranormal investigating at Old Fort Concho, and it is here. On Oct. 13 and Oct. 21 Fort Concho is inviting fans of the paranormal to participate in Fort Concho After Dark. Visitors will hear the creepy tales that still haunt the fort and experience what inhibits the buildings today. Admission is $10 per person and $8 for Fort Concho members. Call (325) 657-4444 for more information.

Field of Screams Labyrinth Donations

Field of Screams opens on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. at 1602 S Oakes, behind Graceland Portable Buildings. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Circle S Haunted Corn Maze

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Night of Terrors at Riverside

Riverside Golf Course will be putting on a haunted house for six days, from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1. On these days, the ‘scariest haunted house in San Angelo’ will open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is $10 per person. Kids under the age of 10 can enter for free.

The Zombie Purge Hunt at Riverside

Alongside the haunted house, Riverside will be hosting a Zombie Purge Hunt. It is $20 for adults and $20 for those 18 and younger. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be included.

Halloscream 8 Freakshow Undead

For two days only, in Ballinger, TX, the Olde Park Hotel will be putting on Halloscream 8 Freakshow Undead. For just $10 a person, people can make their way through the haunted hotel as scare actors fulfill their terrifying nightmares. The Haunted Circa 1886 Olde Park Hotel will start at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. On Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, the hotel will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Click here for more information.

Fort Concho House of Horrors

Can you make it through the House of Horrors at Fort Concho? Now is your chance. On Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, Fort Concho will host its haunted house in the Quartermaster from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, $8 for seniors, military or students and free for those six years old and younger. Call (325) 657-4444 for more information.

Murder at Fort Concho