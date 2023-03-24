Join us Easter morning at Sunrise Service Sunday, April 9, 2023, starting at 7:00 a.m. at the Chapel On The Hill. The entrance is 1.1 miles west of the traffic intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland (by Sam’s Club).

The service will be broadcast live on KSAN-TV and broadcast on KKSA-1260AM radio.

The Easter Message will be by Charles Smith, with music by Ronnie Wallace.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets!

“If you have never been there for Sunrise Service it is beautiful. We will have 150 chairs set up. Dress warm and comfortable. Bring a blanket with you. It is usually cool up on the hill.” — Bible Class Spokesman

For more information call 325-456-1943 or 325-245-3660.

The Business Men’s Bible Class has been a San Angelo tradition since 1928. The non-denominational meeting is held at 401 Rio Concho Drive each Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m., with the radio address starting at 10:00 a.m.

The class recently changed its name to The Business Men and Women’s Bible Class, due to the increasing number of women that attend the class. Charles Smith, spokesman for the class, added that you do not have to be a business owner, either. “A lot of times people will see the name ‘Business Men’ and think that they can’t attend, and we need to let them know that anyone is welcome.”

BIBLE CLASS INFO

The Business Men and Women’s Bible Class

Embracing the future with His values, every Sunday

401 Rio Concho Drive

Meet at 9:30 a.m., Radio starts at 10:00 a.m. | 960AM

325-456-1943

Non-Denominational • All Are Welcome