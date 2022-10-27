SAN ANGELO, Texas – Things are starting to get frightening in San Angelo as Halloween creeps into the area.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31:

Oct. 27

The Cinch Roping Fiesta

The Cinch Roping Fiesta presented by Twin Mountain Fencing is kicking off on Thursday, Oct 27 with two events. 9 a.m. – Introduction of Ladies Breakaway Ropers 10 a.m. – Lip Chip LLC Ladies Breakaway at the First Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena



Fall Festival at La Bella Massage

Downtown Stroll Halloween Festival

Dress up in your costume and gather the family for the Downtown Strong Stroll Halloween Festival on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. Various businesses will have fall festival-style games along with showcasing the best food, art and fun in Downtown San Angelo. The Concho Valley Transit District will also provide free rides to strolling guests.

Trunk or Treat with Local First Responders

Local first responders will be at the Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom passing out candy as part of the Downtown Stroll on Oct. 27th. Responders will be set up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Halloween with a Y

The YMCA will be hosting its largest event of the year at 6:30 p.m. The community is welcome to join the Halloween at the Y for a safe, community-engaging night.

Oct. 28

The Cinch Roping Fiesta

9 a.m. – Introduction to Preliminary Ropers

10 a.m. – Premilinary Tie Down Roping – Young Guns Match Roping will follow preliminary Tie Down Roping

4 p.m. – World Jr. roping Championship, 15 and under Tie Down Roping

Dia de Los Muertos Community Altar Kickoff

Dia de Los Muertos will be kicking off in San Angelo with a community altar that the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to bring photos of their loved ones who have passed away on the altar. There will also be live music and a folkloric dance performance by Balet Azteca.

Nightmare at Camp Williams

Nightmare at Camp William is being hosted by the Volunteer Services Council on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. This nightmare maze will have you jumping at every turn.

Those that are not sure if they can handle the scare can attend the scardey cat hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The maze will be open until 12 a.m.

Tickets are $15 per person

5th Annual Purge Night

Chadbourne Tavern is hosting its fifth annual Purge Night beginning at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Both DJ G-Smooth and DJ NRG will be at the event.

Oct. 29

Dia de Los Muertos 5K/10K Carrera de los Muertos

Join the Dia de los 5K and 10K in remembrance of a lost loved one on Oct. 29. The run or walk will begin at 8 a.m. This is a competitive run or walk taking place at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

The cost to participate in this event is $45. Packet pickup will be at the Visitor Center at 418 W, Avenue B from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The Cinch Roping Fiesta

8 a.m. – World Jr. Calf Roping Championships, 15 and under Breakaway, 10 and under Breakaway

10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Roping Fiesta Vendor Expo in the Foster Communications Coliseum. Admission is free

1 p.m. – Tie Down Roping and Match Roping in the outdoor roping arena Live music by William Beckman and Cameron Wrinkle will be after match roping. Cinch Fiesta Roping tickets included admission into the concert.

Dia de Los Muertos Paint Out with En Plein Air

Thirty-five artists from across the country who are competing in the En Plein Air Texas contest that is taking place in San Angelo will be at Dia de Los Muertos Festivals. There will be free art packets and a scavenger hunt beginning at 9 a.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Dia de Los Muertos Story Time by Kona Ice

Join Kona Ice for Story Time at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage at 10:30 a.m. Children will get the chance to hear the story of Cirali and Dia de Los Muertos with KLST’s own Senora Scott. The first 120 children will also receive a free book to take home.

Dia de Los Muertos Car Show

The Dia de Los Muertos Car Show will be taking place at Bart Dewitt Park on South Oakes at 11 a.m. People can register their rides on the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Website.

Fashion Show by Leos Imports

Catch the first annual Dia de Los Muertos Fashion Show at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage at 11 a.m. Mexico fashion will be worn by local models, from toddlers to adults.

LNL Halloween Pup Parade

Dress up your furry friend and join the LNL Halloween Pup Parade at the Bosque starting at 1 p.m. This event is free to the public.

Catrina Contest

The Catrina Contest will be taking place at 5 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, presented by KSJT La Grande and Magia 104.5. Contests will turn themselves into skeletons decorated with flowers and artwork.

Trunk or Treat Bash at Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm will be hosting its 1st annual Trunk or Treat Bash at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. Multiple vendors and food trucks will also be in attendance. The top three favorite trunks, voted by kids, will also receive prizes. First – $100 gift certificate and a gift basket Second- $50 gift certificate and gift basket Third – $25 gift certificate and gift basket



Rock the Pumpkin

Rock the Pumpkin is set for Oct. 29th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the San Angelo First parking lot. There will be free candy, trunk or treat and games at 1442 Edmund Blvd.

Bowie Elementary Boo Bash

Join Bowie Elementary with their Boo Bash fundraiser on Oct. 29th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Spin the wheel, Plinko, cupcake walk and bucket toss will all be at 3700 Forest Trail. There will also be a haunted house with strobe lights and fog. Food vendors will also be set up.

Tickets will be on pre-sale will be Oct. 24 through Oct. 28 at Bowie Elementary between 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for $7.

Wristbands will also be on sale at the Boo Bash for $10.

Trunk or Treat Team Chip Martial Arts

Trunk or Treat with Team Chip Martial Arts begins at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 at 3516 Knickerbocker Rd.

Trucks and Treats

Trick-or-treat from the most remarkable vehicle you will see on the road! The Trucks and Treats event will be in the parking lot of the San Angelo Stadium off Johnson Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kids will get to gather candy and explore an array of specialized vehicles.

Haunted Stack’Em hosted by Outlaw Off-Road

Outlaw Off-Road will be hosting the Haunted Stack’Em at the Sherwood Plaza at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. There will be a $10 entry for the best dress vehicle competition. The community can also participate in a bounce house, kids games, cake walk, photo booth and trunk or treat.

Trunk O’ Treat at Kirby Park

Show off your costume and your ride at the Trunk O’ Treat event at Kirby Park. Everyone is welcome to park their vehicle to pass out can candy from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. There will be prizes for the top three best-decorated trunks or booths, a costume contest and best customer light show.

Nightmare at Camp Williams

Dia de Los Muertos Concert featuring Rhythm and Sound Machine

The public is welcome to join the free, family-friendly concert that is closing Dia de Los Muertos. Head to the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage to enjoy the sounds of Gloria Estefan with a laser show by Laser Spectacles. The show will begin at 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 30

The Cinch Roping Fiesta

8:00 am – Introduction of Ropers

8:30 am – Donuts and coffee – 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena

9:00 a.m.- Church Service – 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena

10:00 am – World Jr. Calf Roping Championships, 19 and under Breakaway, 12 and under Breakaway, 19 and under Tie Down roping

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.- Roping Fiesta Vendor Expo in the Foster Communications Coliseum. Admission is free.

12:00 p.m. – Steer Roping & Double Mugging in the outdoor arena

San Angelo Chamber Music Series “Postcards from South America”

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is continuing the Chamber Music Series with a Duo B on Cello and Violin on Oct. 30th at 2 p.m. Hirono Sugimoto violinist and Philip Borter on cello will perform a program called “Postcards from South America”.

The general public can attend this event for $12. SAMFA members will be charged $10. Students, senior citizens and military will be able to attend for $7. Angelo State Students with an ID will be admitted for free.

Trunk or Treat at Johnson Street Church of Christ

The Johnson Street Church of Christ is inviting the public to decorate their trunks and participate in their Trunk or Treat. This event will begin at 4 p.m. in the church parking lot.

Oct. 31

9th Annual Halloween Block Party and Trunk or Treat

The Blackshear Heights Family and Day Head Start is presenting the 9th Annual Halloween Block Party and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31st from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will take place at the 2nd block of W. 17th St. in San Angelo.

Trunk or Treat Fun with the San Angelo Lions Club

The San Angelo Lions Club is hosting Trick or Treat Fun at 555 E. 6th Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Hogworth Family Orthodontics

Join Farnsworth Family Orthodontics on Halloween as they transform into Hogworths Family Orthodontics! Patients will be able to enjoy the magical orthodontics office starting Oct. 3. The rest of the public will be allowed to tour the office and get candy from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31st.

Fun Fest/Trunk or Treat at Immanuel Baptist Church

The Immanuel Baptist Church invites everyone to join in on a bounce house, obstacle course, food, candy and more on Halloween. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat with San Angelo First Church of the Nazarene

Trunk or Treat will be taking place at the San Angelo First Church of Nazarene. Everyone is welcome to enjoy games and snacks along with helping decided which trunk is best. This event will begin at 6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat on Main Street in Christoval

The Christoval Chamber of Commerce will be on Main Street for Trunk or Treat. Activities will begin at 6 p.m., however, people are welcome to park at 5:30 p.m. before the road is closed. The chamber will also be providing Frito pie.

Did we miss an event? Let us know by clicking here!