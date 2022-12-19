SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s time to put the finishing touches on your holiday shopping and enjoy Christmas week with the ones you love.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Dec. 19 through Dec. 25:

Dec. 19

Concho Christmas Light Tour – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The 29th annual Concho Christmas Light Tour is a self-guided light tour that is two and a half miles along the Concho River with nearly three million lights.

The tour will begin at Bryant Boulevard and 1st Street, just north of the Main Post Office in San Angelo. This tour will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m Lights will be on every night from Dec. 2 until Dec. 31 There is a voluntary donation of $8.



Dec. 20

Eighth annual Lighted Evening At The Art Center

The Chicken Farm Art Center will be celebrating its Eighth annual Lighted Evening At The Art Center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come shop at local vendors and shops to finish up their holiday shopping and listen to the music, catch the lights and Santa starting at 6 p.m.

Art Cart – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Art Cart will be out and open for free to all ages to enjoy at the Tom Green County Library.

Concho Christmas Light Tour – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 21

Concho Christmas Light Tour – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 22

Concho Christmas Light Tour – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Very Electric Christmas

At the Murphey Performance Hall at 7 p.m. people will get to follow the story of a boy who gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole while his family travels south for the winter. In the show, the audience will enjoy holiday hits, dancing toy soldiers and have fun as the stage lights up. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Dec. 23

Concho Christmas Light Tour – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Dec. 24 – Christmas Day

Santa Saturday – Rainbow Room

Stadium Park will be presenting and hosting its first annual Santa Saturdays every Saturday through Dec. 24. Every Saturday there will be a different local youth-oriented non-profit organization present with Santa, picture opportunities and gift-wrapping stations that serve as fundraising opportunities for these organizations. Stadium Parks will also be donating $500 to the local non-profit organization for the day. Those in attendance can also win prizes donated by Stadium Park merchants every Saturday.

On Dec. 17 Rainbow Room will be at Stadium Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Santa to help celebrate Christmas and wrap gifts.

Concho Christmas Light Tour – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Dec. 25

Concho Christmas Light Tour – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

