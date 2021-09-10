Suez Shrine Temple to host “Was Santa Anna a Mason?” a Presentation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Suez Shrine Temple is to host “Was Santa Anna a Mason?” a Presentation on Saturday, September 25th, according to a release from the Suez Shrine Temple on Friday.

According to the release:

“John Stiles, an Ancestor to Mr. Bob Stiles, was assigned by Sam Houston to look after General Santa Anna’s safety for a period of time during his captivity. Santa Anna gave his Masonic Apron to John Stiles as a token of his appreciation for the treatment he received during this period of time. Mr. Bob Stiles will be visiting San Angelo and will bring with him Santa Anna’s Masonic Apron. This is a very rare chance to see and learn about a little known part of Texas History and to visit with Mr. Bob Stiles who will tell the history of Santa Anna’s Masonic Apron.”

The presentations will be held on Saturday, September 25th at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Suez Shrine Temple.