Adelita Alvarez, Entertainment Coordinator for St. Ann’s Catholic Church, and Jessica Anaya, Communications Director for St. Ann’s Catholic Church talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about the upcoming Cinco de Mayo Music Festival to be held in Sonora, Texas.

If you go, the Cinco de Mayo Music Fiesta in Sonora will be held at the Sutton County Pavilion on Friday, April 30th and Saturday, May 1st.