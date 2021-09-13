San Angelo Museums to celebrate Nation Museum Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Saturday, September 18th, several of San Angelo’s museums will offer free admission and special programs to celebrate National Museum Day, according to a release from the City of San Angelo.

San Angelo Museums participating in National Museum Day include:

Fort Concho will be having a special demonstration of sewing, talks on the roles of women in the late 19th century, plus specially assigned guides in several of the historic buildings.

The recently opened Mayer Museum, located on the Angelo State University campus, will have special games and scavenger hunts for children. The Nature Center, 7409 Knickerbocker Road, will offer a dinosaur/animal color craft kit available on-site or for pickup while supplies last. The Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 South Chadbourne, will feature living history tours led by appropriately dressed conductors, engineers and dispatchers.

Please note that Miss Hattie’s Bordello Museum will not be open that day but will reopen later in the month for tours. The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will also be closed but they invite all to return on Sept. 24 for their next exhibit opening and Fiestas Patrias celebration.

City of San Angelo