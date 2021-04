Angela Brooks with the San Angelo Broadway Academy talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming presentations of the Spongebob Squarepants Musical.

The Spongebob Squarepants Musical will be presented at the Murphey Performance Hall on Friday, May 7th to Sunday, May 9th. Tickets for the performances are $12 for Children and $15 for adults.

To buy tickets and to see showtimes, click here.

For more information, call 325-284-3825 or visit https://sanangelopac.org/