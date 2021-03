SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Elks Lodge # 1880 will hold its semi-annual garage sale on March 20th at its location at 2121 S. Chadbourne. Items will be sold from our location from 8am until noon.

Due to the water damage inside the lodge, the sale will be held in the parking lot.

The lodge will accept items for the garage sale on Friday March 19th, from 5-6pm.

Proceeds from this sale will help fund our special needs youth programs.

Courtesy: San Angelo Elks Lodge #1880