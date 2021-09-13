Citizen Center presents Conexión Toy Drive for Underprivileged Children

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning Wednesday, September 15th, citizens will be able to bring a new, unopened, unwrapped gift for any child of any young age as part of the Conexión Toy Drive, presented by The Citizen Center, according to a release from The Citizen Center and Conexión San Angelo.

From September 15th through October 15th, citizens can donate new, unopened, unwrapped gifts to the following addresses for the Conexión Toy Drive:

Downtown San Angelo – 24 W. Concho, San Angelo, Texas Phone: 325-655-2345

Villzap-Columbia Tax Service, Villzap Premium Insurance, Pinata Palace – 1623 Chadbourne, San Angelo, Texas Phone: 325-227-4895



The Conexión Toy Drive will run until Wednesday, December 17th, according to the release.

All toys collected will be distributed December 17, 2021

at “Conexión San Angelo Christmas Posada”

McNease Convention Center

501 Rio Concho Drive, San Angelo, Texas, 76903

Phone: 325-653-9577

Christmas Gift Wrapping service at no cost, bring a Christmas Present to be wrapped, donate a new, unopened, unwrapped toy to a child. (Original concept for gift wrapping service for a toy belongs toy belongs to Seth Lifestyle Creations November 15 till December 17 * TBD..

* Gift wrapping day event Seth Lifestyle Creations 12 E. Twohig, Nov. 27

Courtesy: The Citizen Center and Conexión San Angelo.