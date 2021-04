Jerry Eastman with Cactus Market Days talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming Cactus Market Days scheduled for Saturday, April 17th.

Cactus Market Days is set up on the third Saturday of each month at 13 E. Twohig from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Judy Fowler at 325-949-6200 or 325-234-5566