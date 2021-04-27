Angelo State University Department of Visual and Performing Arts to host three upcoming concerts

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Department of Visual and Performing Arts would like to invite you to three upcoming concerts, concluding our 2021 spring semester:

Gloria!

Presented by Angelo State University Chorale and ASU Symphony, in collaboration with Central High School’s Chorale and Orchestra.

Friday, April 30 at 7:00 pm

Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall

Free Admission – No ticket required

Gloria RV 589 by Antonio Vivaldi– Simply known astheVivaldi “Gloria”, due to its outstanding popularity, this work was composed in 1715 for the choir of theOspedale della Pietà, an orphanage for girls, where Vivaldi worked for most of his career. Vivaldi, a priest, music teacher, and virtuoso violinist, composed many instrumental and sacred works for theOspedale. This, his most famous choral piece, presents the traditional Gloria from the Latin Mass in twelve varied cantata-like sections.

Soloists:

Cynthia Marcus, soprano

September van der Stöel, mezzo-soprano

Directed by:

Dr. Marla Ringel (Angelo State Chorale)

Dr. Fagner Magrinelli Rocha (Angelo State University Symphony)

Mr. Landon Gilmore (Central High School Chorale)

Mrs. Emilee Hall-Rocha (Central High School Orchestra)

Additionally, to the Gloria, the ASU Symphony and Central High School Orchestra will perform a selection of works by Aram Khachaturian and Dimitri Shostakovich.

COVID: ASU’s Music Fraternity will be at the doors doing health screenings for all guests. For additional information see SAPAC’s COVID policies.

sanangelopac.org/Online/default.asp

Wind Ensemble: American Portraits

May 2 at 2:30 pm

Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage

No admission. Bring a chair and social distance!

Music by American composers about America!

Join us as special guest, ASU President Ronnie Hawkins, Jr. narrates Aaron Copland’s famous work “Lincoln Portrait.”

Symphonic Band: Sketches

May 4 at 4:00 pm

Plaza Verde Pavilion

No admission. Bring a chair and social distance.

This concert will feature student conductors from the Conducting II course.

For more information, please call Visual and Performing Arts Department at 325-942-2085.

Contacts:ASU Symphony – Dr. Fagner Rocha 325-486-6014 / fagner.rocha@angelo.edu

ASU Wind Ensemble & Symphonic Band – Dr. Jonathan Alvis 325-486-6037/ jalvis1@angelo.edu