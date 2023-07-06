SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Short-Term Rental properties across San Angelo have become a heavily discussed topic in the city, causing the City Council to consider amending the Short-Term Rental ordinance.

Short-Term Rentals (STR) first appeared in the June 6 City Council meeting when the Red Bluff community came forward to express their concerns about an STR moving into their neighborhood. The application was denied, but Mayor Brenda Gunter commented during the meeting that there was a growing pile of applications for new STRs that still needed attention.

During the July 6 City Council meeting, Mayor Brenda Gunter ‘tabled’ the conversation to be had at a later date.

“This is the item I announced earlier that we are pulling from the agenda and not having a discussion today, ” said Gunter, “There’s so many cities who tried to create a new ordinance which has resulted in multiple lawsuits so at this point we just want to stick with where we are at.”

What is a Short-Term Rental Property?

Within Texas, a short-term rental is defined as the ‘renting out of a residential dwelling unit or an accessory building on a temporary basis for a period of less than 30 consecutive days’.

The only requirement at the state level is to register the STR with the Texas Comptroller’s Office. This is needed in order to start collecting a state hotel occupancy tax. Running a vacation rental business in Texas does not require getting a license at the state level. However, many major cities have specific licensing requirements and ordinances in place.

Why have Short-term rentals become a topic of concern in San Angelo?

The discussion was brought to the public’s attention when several citizens from the Red Bluff neighborhood stepped forward during the June 6 City Council meeting. Residents were concerned with a potential STR moving in and disrupting the peace.

Residents in this area had prior experience with what they considered an STR telling the City Council it had a negative impact on the safety and peace of the neighborhood. Concerns of homeowners near STRs include attracting ‘partiers’, excessive alcohol use, increased difficulty of access for emergency vehicles, excessive trash and litter accumulation, dangers to local wildlife and the disregard of the no wake zone for properties on bodies of water.

The potential owners of the STR in the Red Bluff area clarified during the meeting that they did not intend for the property to be used for college parties, but rather for families. They also met with homeowners in the area to hear their concerns and address them.

At this time there is not a set time for the continued discussion of STR’s in San Angelo.