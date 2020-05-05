Today is Cinco de Mayo and taco Tuesday. While recent events have put some restrictions on things, there are still many restaurants that offer take-out or drive-thru services.

Here are some restaurants that are having special offers today, so you can still celebrate.

Rosa’s Cafe

Rosa’s Cafe will be having their normal Tuesday offering of $4.99 taco plates.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is offering a chance to win free chips and guac for a year. According to Fuzzy’s purchase any guac item today and verify it in your Rewards account to be entered to win.

Taco Bell

For $25 Taco Bell will give you everything you need for an at home taco bar, so you can fiesta at home. You can read more about the at home taco bar here.