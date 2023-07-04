SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo State Park Ranger Tara Fattouh joined Carolyn McEnrue to talk about what is happening at the state park including the appearance of a new bison calf.

On Saturday, July 8 the San Angelo State Park will be hosting its Bison and Longhorn Viewing with a Ranger at 9 a.m. Ranger Tara shared that visitors that join the viewing might get the chance to see a new bison calf that is around a week or two old.

“Typically when they are first born they are going to stay away from the herd and from people,” she said.

“As soon as we get her consistently out we will post some pictures,” Ranger Tara said. “If you come out this weekend you might get the chance to see.”

Alongside the Bison and Longhorn Viewing with a Ranger, the San Angelo State Park will have their skins and skulls table set up to talk about animals in the Concho Valley.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 the San Angelo State Park will have a Tracks and Scat event set up on the Chaparral Pavilion. This event will help people identify what animals might be on the trail based on their tracks and scat.

Hours at the South Gate have also changed out at the state park. Ranger Tara shared that the new hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those that utilize the self-pay station or make a reservation online can use the gate starting at 6 a.m.