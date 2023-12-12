SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce is dedicating all proceeds from the sale of shirts designed in Laura Lewis’s memory to an organization that was close to her heart.

The design of the shirt features a cardinal with her initials woven in and the back features the simple phrase, “be a Laura.”

“Laura seized every moment of life, infusing it with laughter, adventure, and love, all while effortlessly spreading kindness, compassion, and sprinkling humor along the way. Her impact on this community and on our lives is a legacy that will last forever,” said the Chamber of Commerce.

The shirts are available for purchase online through Gandy for $20. All proceeds from the shirt sales will directly benefit the San Angelo Clubhouse, an organization according to the Chamber of Commerce was close to Laura’s heart.

“We’ve been humbled by the outpouring of interest and support for these shirts'” said the Chamber of Commerce.

The sale for the shirts will end Friday, December 15, 2023, at 12 P.M. CST.

To buy a “be a Larua’ shirt go here.