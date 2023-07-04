SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — At fort concho today, the Fourth of July started with a round of artillery fire.

Every hour on the hour, Fort Concho volunteers celebrated with an Old Independence Day Army tradition all day. They fired artillery fire salutes on the fort parade grounds using three-inch wrought iron guns like the ones they had at the fort in the late 1800s.

“Fireworks are not a big thing for the army. We like big toys so the Fourth of July we celebrate with artillery fire,” said volunteer Robert Broene. “The fort, at the time, had two of the big guns that we see here, the three-inch wrought iron gun. They had two of them so at the fourth they would bring them out and shoot them intermittently all day long.”