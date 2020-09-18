The Business Men’s Bible Class has been a San Angelo tradition since 1928. The non-denominational meeting is held at 401 Rio Concho Drive each Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m., with the radio address starting at 10:00 a.m.

The class recently changed its name to The Business Men and Women’s Bible Class, due to the increasing number of women that attend the class. Charles Smith, spokesman for the class, added that you do not have to be a business owner, either. “A lot of times people will see the name ‘Business Men’ and think that they can’t attend, and we need to let them know that anyone is welcome,” he explained during a recent interview in which the class celebrated its 91st birthday.

IF YOU GO

The Business Men and Women’s Bible Class

Embracing the future with His values, every Sunday

401 Rio Concho Drive

Meet at 9:30 a.m., Radio starts at 10:00 a.m. | 960AM

325-456-1943

Non-Denominational • All Are Welcome