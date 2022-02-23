SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo is gearing up for their Annual Meeting & Banquet. This is a great opportunity for anyone in the community who is interested in learning more about the club, the youth in Tom Green County who are directly impacted and the new leadership and direction, are encouraged to attend.

“This banquet is a perfect opportunity for anyone who is looking to become part of an organization that has a direct impact on the youth in our community. The evening will consist of a short presentation from some of club kids, executive leadership and a delicious dinner provided by Bentwood Country club.”

Anyone who is interested in attending the event can find more information on the club’s website at www.bgcsanangelo.com. Tickets are also available online. The banquet is scheduled to be held on March 10, 2022, at 6pm at Bentwood Country Club. Tickets are $80 for individual seats or $500 for a table of 8. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Angelo offers young people what they need and want most: adults who respect and listen to them; a safe environment where they can have fun and be themselves; and interesting, constructive activities that channel youthful energy into challenging pursuits. A youth development strategy underlies all Boys & Girls Club programs and fosters a sense of belonging, competence, usefulness, and influence that builds self-confidence and self-esteem.

There is new direction for the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo. The organization is aiming to be the premier go to place for after school in San Angelo. With the longevity and rich history of the Club the opportunities are there, and we look forward to the future and what is in store for the young people in San Angelo and the Concho Valley!