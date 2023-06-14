SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Celebrate EnPleinAirsTEXAS’ 10th anniversary and check out artwork by local artists at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts block party on Friday, June 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a press release, two exhibits titled “Celebrating San Angelo’s Own Plein Air Artist” and “For the Love of SAMFA: Exhibit and Sale” will be on display at the SAMFA galleries from June 10 through July 9.

The Cooper Gallery, located at 427 S. Oakes St., will be displaying “Celebrating San Angelo’s Own Plein Air Artists” This exhibit will showcase the works of nine local artists. These artists were selected throughout the years to paint in the EnPleinAirTEXAS competition, along with a special tribute to Tom Orsak.

Gallery Verde will be displaying “For the Love of SAMFA: Exhibit and Sale” at 417 S. Oakes St, the release states. At this gallery, a special selection of EnPleinAirTEXAS exhibits and other artworks given to SAMFA by benefactors will be on sale. For every $10 raised during the sale and exhibit, SAMFA will be able to give a local child a meaningful art experience, the press release reports.

Since sales from the EnPleinAirTEXAS’ began in 2014, 6,000 children benefit every year.

The SAMFA galleries on Oake Street will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The galleries are closed on Monday. Admission is free.