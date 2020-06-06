Bishop Michael Sis delivers a message on the Catholic response to racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd

San Angelo, Texas– After the death of George Floyd, Bishop Michael Sis addressed how Catholics should respond to racism here in west Texas.

In a video posted to YouTube on Friday, Bishop Sis spoke on the topic of racism in our community, saying that “Roman Catholics are pro-life,” and that “racism disrespects the dignity of human life”. “Every human being, regardless of their age, or their location, or their race, is created in the image and likeness of God,” he reminded.

Bishop Sis suggested that, “each one of us needs to rethink our own attitude towards people who are different from ourselves,” and to “pray about what I can do to build bridges of peace, understanding, and friendship among people of different ethnic groups and races”.

Bishop Sis concluded by offering the peace prayer of St. Francis of Assisi, and asked people to “sow seeds of joy and racial harmony”.