SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo citizens are feeling the heat as temperatures outside continue to hit the triple digits.

There are plenty of ways to stay cool and out of the weather in San Angelo. From museums to the lake, a roller rink, and even mini golf there is something for everyone to enjoy this summer.

Water Activities

Municipal Pool

The Municipal Pool at 18 E. Ave A is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday. Those ages three to 64 can swim for $5. Ages 65 and older can get in for $3 and those two and under are free.

Brown’s Park and Pool

Brown’s Park and Pool is open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Mary E. Lee Park

Mary E. Lee Park, located on Lake Nasworthy is the perfect spot to take a dip in the lake. This park has a beach swimming area, picnic areas, restrooms, playgrounds, a boat ramp, and a boat dock. No camping is allowed at this park and pets are not allowed in the beach area.

Educational Activities and Museums

Railway Museum of San Angelo

Learn about the rich history of the railway in San Angelo at the San Angelo Railway Museum. The museum is open Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

ASU Mayer Museum

Take a trip to learn the history of West Texas, check out art exhibits, and pose in front of a giant dinosaur at the ASU Mayer Museum. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

San Angelo Nature Center

Spend the day learning about the creatures that roam the Southwest at the San Angelo Nature Center. Visitors can see animals including bobcats, snakes, birds, turtles and insects. The San Angelo Nature Center is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Those 13 and over can check it out for $3. Ages four to 12 can enter for $2 and kids three and under are free.

Just for Fun

Roller Rink USA

Get your skate on at Roller Rink USA. The rink is open Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ultimate Air Trampoline Park

Let the kids get their energy out by letting them hop on a trampoline at the Ultimate Air Trampoline Park. Click here to check out the trampoline park’s hours and pricing.

Stadium Lanes Bowling Alley

Monday through Sunday you can enjoy the noise of pins being knocked down while celebrating the strike you just got. For more information click here.

Glo-N-One