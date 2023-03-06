SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The Be Theater hosted its 12th Annual Literature Alive project over the weekend.

Every year, the theater takes popular children’s books and turns them into a play. Children of all ages were invited to watch for free and were given a free copy of the book to take home. The performance project promotes literacy in young children around the Concho Valley.

“We get a beloved story and we bring it to life,” said Benita Graham, the show director at Be Theater.

This year’s show covered ‘Zen Shorts’ by John J. Muth. The theater has been working on the project for six weeks and multiple performances were held throughout the weekend.