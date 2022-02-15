Top reviews from senior adults and their families showcase outstanding care and support provided by three Buckner senior living communities in Texas, including Baptist Retirement Community.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Nonprofit senior living community Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo was honored as a Best of Senior Living 2022 award recipient by A Place for Mom (APFM), an online platform and advisory service for senior care in North America, according to a release from Buckner Retirement Services on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Three senior living communities operated by Buckner Retirement Services received the distinction: Baptist Retirement Community, Buckner Parkway Place in Houston, and Calder Woods in Beaumont.

“Receiving this award is a validation of all the hard work our associates put in daily to inspire happiness for residents,” said Aaron Hargett, Executive Director of Baptist Retirement Community. “Working in senior living is more than a job, it’s a calling for those committed to serving senior adults.”

The best of senior living honor represents the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, determined by the reviews of seniors and their families. A Place for Mom’s 2022 Best of Senior Living Awards recognizes the top 2-3% of nearly 45,000 senior care providers across the country for providing exemplary care and support to aging loved ones.

In addition to being named to A Place for Mom’s Best Senior Living 2022 list, Parkway Place and Calder Woods were also honored with Provider Engagement awards for the number of reviews each received.

“Hundreds of thousands of reviews across APlaceForMom.com capture first-hand experiences from seniors and their families,” said Sue Johansen, community network senior vice president at A Place for Mom. “A Place for Mom’s reviews are an incredibly valuable resource for our new families who are evaluating options and want trusted and reliable feedback to aid in their decision. A common theme across the top reviews is the outstanding level of care and support senior living communities continue to provide.”

Since 1951, Baptist Retirement Community has provided vibrant living and compassionate care to senior adults in the Concho Valley. The beautifully landscaped 100-acre senior living community in San Angelo offers independent living, memory care, assisted living, skilled and long-term nursing care, personal assistance services and outpatient therapy. More than 500 senior adults reside at Baptist Retirement Community, as it offers more senior living options than any other retirement community provider in the Concho Valley area. Still, it’s the neighborhood camaraderie and family atmosphere that set this distinct senior living community apart. For more information, visit BaptistRetirement.org.