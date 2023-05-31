The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts across the Comcho River. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts announced the return of free ArtKits To-Go starting on June 5.

These free kits made for families and community members will feature many different art and STEAM activities for everyone to do at home. According to a release from the SAMFA, this year’s ArtKits To-Go is based around the permanent collection at the museum. This provides a unique and innovative way to bring the SAMFA into your home. The ArtKits will also come with virtual tours, family challenges and content to help families learn at home.

These kits can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday outside the gas station on Oakes Street. Additional kits can be picked up at the Stephens Central Library and The Visitors Center on the weekend.

SAMFA said that new ArtKits will be available every 2 weeks.

Here is the schedule for this summer:

June 5 through June 9 to June 12 through June 16 – Design a Park, Baroque Frames and Retablos

– Design a Park, Baroque Frames and Retablos June 19 through June 23 to June 26 through June 30 – Lloyd Blanks Weaving, Design a Pot

– Lloyd Blanks Weaving, Design a Pot Closed the week of July 4

July 10 through 14 to July 17 through 21 – Flood & Drought, Big Themed: Art Tells a Story: Clay Finger Puppets

– Flood & Drought, Big Themed: Art Tells a Story: Clay Finger Puppets July 24 through July 28 to July 31 through August 4 – Sun Catcher Color Theory, WASP Unit

– Sun Catcher Color Theory, WASP Unit August 7 through August 11 to August 14 through August 18 – DIY Santo, Big Theme: What is Art?

ArtKits To-Go is made available to the public through donations from The Mary Ellen Kent Bunyard Foundation, Sterling-Turner Foundation and Texas Women for the Arts.

For more information email Bekah Coleman at education@samfa.org.