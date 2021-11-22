Area high school students plan & implement fall fundraiser for the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After a successful fall festival and haunted trail event, Christoval ISD students are to present the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank with a $2,500 donation on Monday, November 29th, according to a release from the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank on Monday, November 22, 2021.

According to the release, Christoval high school students Ava Schwiening and Kyle Abilez had more than Halloween fun on their mind when they set about to plan a fall festival and haunted trail event hosted at the Christoval Little League Baseball fields on October 30—these civic-minded young people wanted to help others in the Concho Valley by donating the proceeds of their event to the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.

Schwiening and Abilez are members of CHS’s DECA Chapter, according to DECA’s website they prepare

emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

The Christoval High School students took on the fall festival as their competitive event in DECA’s Project Management category—Chapter advisor Traci Reeves said, “In past years our chapter has used the Trail of Terror as one of our fundraisers, but this year Ava and Kyle asked if we could donate the money to a charitable organization instead. I told them yes, and to do some research and decide where they’d like to donate.”

The enterprising pair selected the CVRFB as the beneficiary of their proceeds. Reeves pointed out that every aspect of the Festival of Frights and Trail of Terror was student organized and led. The event organizers recruited fellow DECA chapter members and peers to help set up, work and clean up after the event.

On Monday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. Schwiening, Abilez and others will journey to San Angelo to present

the CVRFB with their $2,500 donation in the administrative offices of the Food Bank—their donation is equal to 20,000 meals that a food bank is able to provide, as every $1 spent at a food bank provides 8 meals. The CVRFB is appreciative of their efforts and applauds them for joining the Food Bank in the mission to lessen food insecurity in the Concho Valley.

About the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank: The CVRFB is a 501(C)(3) non-profit corporation. As a United

Way community partner and an affiliate of the San Antonio Food Bank and members of both Feeding America and Feeding Texas, the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is a community-based organization with the resources of a national campaign, currently working with many volunteers per year, with annual volunteer hours totaling over 3,000 and an outreach that extends through 13 counties in West Texas.