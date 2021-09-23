Angelo State University to host “Static” the exhibit of Austin-based sculptor Andrew Bellati Green

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will present a public art exhibit by Austin-based sculptor Andrew Bellatti Green, the exhibiting artist for the 2021 Salmon Sculpture Symposium, beginning Monday, Sept. 27, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive, according to a release on Thursday.

Titled “Static,” the exhibit of Green’s sculptures will be on display in the EFA Building’s Gallery 193 and will be open for free public viewing on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 29.

Green will also participate in the Salmon Sculpture Symposium on Friday, Oct. 15, from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. in Room 101 of the EFA Building. He will give a presentation and engage in a panel discussion along with Emily Wilkinson, public art director for the Texas Tech University System and juror for the 2021 Salmon Sculpture Competition.

About his “Static” exhibit, Green states, “My sculpture explores the relationship between form, physics, and beauty. As we experience the world, we develop an implicit understanding of the physical laws by which we are bound. It is through these shared laws that this work connects with the viewer at a level below the threshold of consciousness. When I encounter something that is carefully balanced, in a state of perfect equilibrium, there is a certain relation between its fragile condition and our own existence. To be in the presence of harmony/symmetry/balance is ineffably moving; perhaps due to the exhibition of an ideal, perhaps due to the vulnerability of that ideal. The work collected for this show is interested in the static display of dynamic forces. It’s about potential energy, stable instability, and elegant friction.”

Examples of Green’s artwork can be found on his website at andrewbgreen.com.

Andrew Bellati Green Courtesy: Angelo State University

Green holds a Bachelor of Arts in studio art from Baylor University and a Master of Architecture from the University of Texas. He has exhibited sculpture in both national and international competitions, as well as group and independent shows. He also has a permanent sculpture on display at Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin commissioned by the city’s Art in Public Places program. He is also a licensed architect, managing multi-million-dollar projects at McKinney York Architects in Austin.

Everyone attending the exhibit and/or symposium will need to complete ASU’s visitor wellness screening (angelo.edu/wellness-screening-visitor) and be prepared to show their screening completion badge, as well as have their temperature checked, before entering the EFA Building. Masks/face coverings are strongly encouraged, but are not mandatory.

For more information, call the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.