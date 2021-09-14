Angelo State University Ram Jam & Fireworks Show to highlight Game Day Saturday, September 18th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is inviting the community to take part in a full day of family-friendly activities on Saturday, Sept. 18, including a concert (with live music by Read Southall Band and the ASU Ram Band), the first Ram Jam tailgate party of the season, athletic events involving three of ASU’s nationally ranked teams, and an evening fireworks show, according to a release from Angelo State University on Tuesday.

The Rambelles soccer team, ranked No. 19 in the nation, will kick things off at 1 p.m., and events will continue non-stop throughout the day, culminating with fireworks after the Rams’ first home football game of the season.

A complete list of activities happening at Angelo State University on Saturday is below:

1 p.m. – No. 19 Belles Soccer vs. New Mexico Highlands, ASU Soccer Field

– No. 19 Belles Soccer vs. New Mexico Highlands, ASU Soccer Field 2 p.m. – No. 2 Belles Volleyball vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith, Junell Center/Stephens Arena

– No. 2 Belles Volleyball vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith, Junell Center/Stephens Arena 3-5 p.m. – Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center

– Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center During Ram Jam – Free Concert by the Read Southall Band

– Free Concert by the Read Southall Band Following Ram Jam – Ram Band and Cheer Team lead fans from Ram Jam to the football game

– Ram Band and Cheer Team lead fans from Ram Jam to the football game 6 p.m. – No. 17 Rams Football vs. No. 20 Midwestern State, LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

– No. 17 Rams Football vs. No. 20 Midwestern State, LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field 9:30 p.m. (approx.) – Post-Game Fireworks Show

Ram Jam, the included concert and the post-game fireworks show are free and open to the public.

According to Angelo State University website, there are a few rules regarding the Ram Jam listed below:

The event is BYOB; no glass bottles allowed.

No pets with the exception of service animals.

Alcohol consumption will only be permitted in the LeGrand Alumni & Visitors Center parking lot and designated tailgate areas of Foster Field.

Seating for concerts will not be available and parking near Ram Jam is limited.

More details on the athletic events, including ticket prices, are available at angelosports.com.

Residents in the area near LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field may hear loud popping and blasts as the fireworks commence. For concerns during the event, the public is advised to contact the ASU Police Department at 325-942-2071.