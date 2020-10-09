Angelo Catholic School to host Oktoberfiesta

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo Catholic School is having their annual fundraiser, Oktoberfiesta on Sunday, Oct, 25th, 2020 at 2315 A&M.

Usually Angelo Catholic School would have games and booths set-up around their campus and parking lot, but due to COVID, they are unable to do that this year. Things will look a little different, however they are making the most of it!

Events to include:

$1 Raffles, with up to three chances to win $1000

To-Go Brisket plates from 10am-2pm, presale tickets available in ACS office (drive thru style) ($10 adult plates/$6 kids)

Online Auction/Student Talent show: Check out our Facebook page facebook.com/angelocatholicschool

Oktoberfiesta is Angelo Catholic School’s largest fundraiser of the year. Money raised from the event goes to supporting the daily needs of the school allowing us to keep tuition low and affordable!

For more information please call, 325-949-1747

Image Courtesy: Angelo Catholic School

