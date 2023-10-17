SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter announced on Oct. 17 that an educational conference for 2023 will be hosted next week at the Stephens Central Library.

According to a press release from the association, the 2023 Education Conference: A-L-Z & Me will be on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Topics for this year’s conference will include:

Resources Available within Your Community

The Basics of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Legal Matters

Ethical Dilemmas in Caregiving

The Joy of Movement

“We are so excited to bring the community together to provide much-needed resources and support to those on their journey with dementia,” says Jessicca Cason, Advisory Board Chair, West Texas Alzheimer’s Association Chapter. “This conference will showcase support services available within the Concho Valley and help individuals to plan their next steps when facing Alzheimer’s disease.”

The 2023 Education Conference: A-L-Z & Me is free and open to the public although registration is encouraged. Lunch will be provided. To register for the conference, click here.

For more information