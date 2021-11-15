Agencies in the Concho Valley work to curb food insecurity

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many food pantries and soup kitchens in the Concho Valley are working hard this holiday season to make sure that the community is fed.

“People are more in need of assistance especially when it comes to food insecurity,” says Rev. Rob Marks Jr., Pastor of Wesley Trinity Church.

The pandemic has taken a toll on many and the reverend says it only increased the need for food and the numbers of plates handed out continue to grow.

“Because COVID-19 hit, a lot of people were out of jobs and so it increased the amount of people who came here. Right now we are averaging over 200 plates a day, that’s 1,200 in a week,” Marks added.

The daily bread soup kitchen at Wesley Trinity Church serves meals six days a week, an effort not possible without volunteers.

“We couldn’t do what we do if it wasn’t for the volunteers here, the volunteers from the air force base at Goodfellow and just the community itself,” Marks said.

Volunteers play an unprecedented role at agencies who feed those in need and the ones that help Gloria Holguin with Project Dignidad at St. Paul Presbyterian, are no different. Together, they are making holiday baskets with all the Thanksgiving essentials.

“The baskets have everything that you need for Thanksgiving like stuffing, mashed potatoes, a cake, cooking oil, cranberry sauce and all kinds of vegetables,” said Gloria.

Food insecurity affects 1 in 8 adults in our community and 1 in 4 children and these agencies amongst many others in our community work tirelessly to curb that number.