SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Those that are looking for a new book to read can get free books on Saturday, June 24 in the parking lot of the Adult Literacy Council.

The Adult Literacy Council will be giving away free books from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 59 East 6th St.

“Well, that’s what we want. We love to read and we want to spread the word of others to learn the people we know and are in connection with can’t read,” said Marilynn Golightly.