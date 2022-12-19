SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Alcohol and Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley is teaming up with the Concho Valley CARES Coalition to hold its Christmas fair celebration known as the Celebration of Giving on Monday, Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bosque. The Bosque is located at 330 S. Irving St. in San Angelo.

Through the Celebration of Giving fair, the ADACCV’s Prevention Team will be helping those in the community who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. According to the ADACCV, research shows that there is a significant rise in suicides after the holiday season has ended and the new year begins. Through this event, the ADACCV’s goal is to raise awareness of services that are available for those with mental health illnesses, substance use disorders and more.

Those that attend this free event will get the chance to enjoy live music, stocking stuffers, crafts, family fun activities, face painting and s much more. While at the Bosque, families can also enjoy the Concho Christmas lights that line the river.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Flores, the CCP Director, at 325-224-3481 or visit www.adaccv.org.