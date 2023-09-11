SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo announced on Monday morning that the 9/11 memorial service, which is being held by the San Angelo Fire Department, is postponed due to current weather conditions.

According to a press release from the City, the service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

The ceremony will be held at the City’s 9/11 Memorial, which is located near Celebration Bridge. The memorial is adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

COSA shares that the original World Trade Center steel artifact had been stolen in 2016, however, it was replaced in 2017 with another steel artifact thanks to a donation from the Velez family.

