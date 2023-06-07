SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Kendall Art Fiesta is underway at San Angelo’s Kendall Art Gallery downtown.

The fiesta competition, which includes an exhibit, features close to 40 artists with about 50 pieces of art from the Concho Valley.

“There’s a lot of variety and subject matter so it isn’t like this show most of our shows don’t have a theme that people have to do a certain subject,” said Jean Hoelscher the exhibition chair. “Once in a while we might have a theme show but this one is more whatever people want to do from bluebonnet paintings to something that’s realistic but yet a little bit abstract.”

The exhibit will be on display on weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until July 10.