SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Join the Concho Clay Studio at San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts for the Second Annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale and Silent Night Auction from Dec. 14 through Dec. 16 as students, local artists and staff sell unique handmade ceramics.

The opening reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Concho Clay Studio with a silent auction taking place on Friday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Studio Rio.

The Visiting Artist Workshop and AIR Program gives ceramic artists from across the country the opportunity to teach hands-on clay workshops at SAMFA’s clay studio. Through the Concho Clay Christmas Sale, honorarium, travel and lodging for visiting artists in made possible.

2nd Annual Concho Clay Christmas Schedule:

Thursday, December 14 th, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sale Opening Reception with snacks and refreshments in Concho Clay Studio, SAMFA galleries open. Christmas at the Coop at 427 S Oakes St. will also have free pictures with Santa, refreshments, and art activities.

Friday, December 15 th, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Silent Night Auction will open to the public in Studio Rio from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with door prizes for the first 20 shoppers. The SAMFA galleries will be open and Christmas at the Coop will be taking place.

Saturday, December 16 th, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Silent Night Auction Pick-up will happen at Concho Clay Studio, Christmas at the Coop. Gather the family for Family Clay Day from 10 am to 12 pm in Education Studio. The SAMFA galleries will be open.



A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Concho Clay Studio Visiting Program and the 2024 Artist in Residence Program. High school art students in the area can also receive the Angela Gallia Memorial Scholarship and attend these workshops for free thanks to Concho Clay Studio.