SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An almost 30-year tradition of Independence Day parades included dozens of entries on July 4, 2023, in San Angelo.

Lots of red, white and blue filled the streets for the 27th annual Santa Rita neighborhood parade. Members of the Goodfellow Air Force Base Color Guard led the decorated wagons, golf carts, and even dogs and children.

This year’s Fourth of July parade Grand Marshal was long-time resident Joe Mertz. Mertz is also a World War II veteran.

“I say happy Fourth of July and I appreciate everybody that comes and everybody that participates and I think everybody is excited and eager to do it even if it’s a hundred degrees outside,” Santa Rita resident Marilynn Golightly said.