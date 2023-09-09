SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University started its first home game of 2023 with a bang by hosting its first Ram Jam of the season at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center on Saturday, Aug. 9.

Festivities began when tailgaters set up for the party at 11 a.m. Many brought barbecue pits, cornhole boards, and canopies to have fun in the sweltering Texas heat.

From there, members of the Ram Fam funneled into event grounds wearing blue as part of the Ram Jam’s Blue Out special.

The fun raged on from 3-5 p.m., with free food, giveaways, games, a performance from the Ram Band and live music featuring Matt Koziol.

The event concluded at 6 p.m., when the ASU Ram Band, Angelettes and cheerleaders led the crowd to LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field. There, the Rams will be taking on the Colorado School of Mines’ Orediggers for a revenge matchup after losing their season in a 22-42 game against them during the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs of 2022.

Future Ram Jams will coincide with home games. The next Ram Jam is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, against the Western New Mexico University Mustangs.