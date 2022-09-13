BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO.

Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.

“Allen Media Group is thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO’s high-quality sports programming,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America’s HBCUs.”

The 2022 HBCU football schedule can be found below.