SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams are coming off a remarkable 2022 season. The Rams set the single-season win record going 12-1 overall, while also securing their fourth Lone Star Conference championship in program history. As they enter the 2023 season, the bar has been set even higher as the team seeks to win their first Division II National Championship ever.

“There’s no doubt this team is good enough team to win a national championship. That’s something at any day somebody can beat somebody and that’s what we’ve learned over these last couple of years,” said Angelo State Head Football Coach Jeff Girsch. “We’ve lost twice now in the regional championship game, and we need to move on, we need to get into that final four and then ultimately win that championship game.”

The Rams roster will be going through a lot of turnover this season, with losing players to graduation and the transfer portal. However, the goal remains the same, and that’s to compete for a championship. ASU is predicted to finish first in the LSC for the second year in a row. Although the accolades are nice, the Rams are only focused on taking the season one game at a time in pursuit to their goal.

“Just know that we are in a very hard conference, and anything can happen. Everything is unpredictable. But just stay to what we know. We have to keep our ground, keep that foundation, but you know pressure makes diamonds so it’s all good,” said senior defensive back K’hari Watson.

Angelo State will be on the road opening week as they face West Alabama on Thursday, August 31st at 7 p.m.

“There’s so much excitement built up. Everybody loves fall camp but finally we get to go out there and hit somebody else. It feels way better and everybody’s ready to play,” said junior wide receiver Zorhan Rideaux.