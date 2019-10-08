Rams look to put loss in rear view mirror

SAN ANGELO — For the first time this season the Angelo State Rams found themselves on the losing end of the stick and the team is ready to rebound on Saturday against Western New Mexico for the team’s homecoming.

“We gotta start a new winning streak that’s what we told them,” Angelo State head coach Jeff Girsch said. “It’s time to put Tarleton to bed. We did that after we watched film with them this morning and it’s time to move on and Western New Mexico is a very talented football team.”

The Rams (4-1) dropped from the top 25 after losing to No. 4 Tarleton State 30-13 last Saturday, but this week’s matchup favors Angelo State from a statistical standpoint.

The Rams average 39.6 points per game, which ranks third in the Lone Star Conference. On the other hand, the Mustangs (1-4) rank last in defense allowing 40 points per game.

“The numbers and all that other stuff doesn’t really get brought up much with our kids,” Girsch said. “Our guys know the opportunities in front of them… to go out and compete in the Lone Star conference again and compete against a tram hopefully we can get a win against and start a winning streak.”

Angelo State hosts Western New Mexico on Saturday at 4 p.m.