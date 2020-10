SAN ANGELO, Texas - Angelo State University is planning a fireworks show at the conclusion of the Rams' Fall World Series baseball game on Friday, Oct. 2, at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave.

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at approximately 9 p.m. Both the baseball game and the fireworks show are open free to the public. All attendees must wear a face covering at all times, practice social distancing, and complete a wellness screening prior to entering the stadium. There will also be no re-entry to the stadium.