Miller crowned LSC Goalkeeper of the Week

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State sophomore goalkeeper Kira Miller’s performance last week is being recognized by the Lone Star Conference.

The Frisco native kept the back of the net clean in the Belles’ two wins last week against Midwestern State and Oklahoma Christian. Miller notched six total saves and two clean sheets to bring her season total to six.

Miller has also been a workhorse on the pitch for the Belles this season totaling 822:35 minutes through nine matches.

Angelo State (7-1-1, 3-0-1) takes its perfect conference record into action on Thursday for a match against Lubbock Christian (6-3, 3-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Angelo State Soccer Field.