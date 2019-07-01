Lone Star Conference adds 8 new members

RICHARDSON, TX- The Lone Star Conference officially announced the addition of 8 new teams to the conference, now making them the largest conference in NCAA D2 athletics, with 19 schools.

The LSC officially welcomes Dallas Baptist, Lubbock Christian, Oklahoma Christian, St. Edward’s, St. Mary’s, Texas A&M-International, University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, and University of Texas-Tyler into the conference, joining the other 11 schools.

The LSC started in 1931 as a five school conference, and now expands to 14 teams in Texas, two in Oklahoma, two in New Mexico and one in Arkansas.