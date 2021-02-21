HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Belles secure first home win, down UT Permian Basin

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 1 Angelo State handled Wayland Baptist 13-0 in game two Sunday afternoon at Foster Field.

Redshirt junior infielder Parker Bramlett finished three-for-four with an RBI and two runs scored while junior Kolby Kelton added six RBIs on two hits.

The Rams (4-1) will look to complete the series sweep over the Pioneers on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.