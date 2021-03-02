HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Belles stay unbeaten with sweep over LCU

SAN ANGELO- The third ranked Angelo State Belles volleyball wins their twelfth straight to stay unbeaten in a sweep against Lubbock Christian on Tuesday night.

The Belles cruised in sets one and two, winning 25-14 and 25-9. The Lady Chaps battled in the third set, but the Belles finished off the sweep, 25-18. It’s the third time the Belles have swept Lubbock Christian in as many matches this season.

Kailyn Gilbreath scored a match-high 11 kills. Lindsey Ledyard had 19 assists, and Chloe Patton had 15 digs, also match highs.

The Belles will be in action again on Wednesday night, as they host Lubbock Christian for a final time in the regular season. Match begins at 7:00 from the Junell Center.