HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Belles start ASU Invitational with sweep of Dustdevils

SAN ANGELO- The third ranked Belles volleyball stays unbeaten, as they sweep Texas A&M-International in three sets to begin the ASU Invitational on Friday afternoon. The Belles tallied their fifth sweep of the season, and now sit at 9-0.

The Belles took set one 25-18, set two 25-16 and finished off the sweep by fighting back to take the third 25-18. Kailyn Gilbreath led the way with 16 kills. Lindsey Ledyard assisted in 25 kills, and Chloe Patton tallied 27 digs. All were match highs.

The Belles will continue the ASU Invitational on Friday night at 7:00 when they take on Western New Mexico. They’ll conclude the invitational on Saturday night at 6:00 against Midwestern State.